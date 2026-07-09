Namkoong Min Takes Aim at 'Halfhearted Juniors': "I Get Angry When I See Actors Cutting Corners on Set" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Namkoong Min drew attention by speaking candidly about the sense of professionalism he values most on set in "Problem Child in House."

On the 10th, KBS2's "Problem Child in House" will welcome the beloved actor Namkoong Min, known as a "man of a thousand faces," as guests Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae bring their easygoing and cheerful chemistry to the show.

Among them, Hong Jin-kyung, who has delivered standout performances in numerous hit dramas such as "My Love from the Star" and "The Legend of the Blue Sea," goes all out to build common ground with Namkoong Min, drawing laughs. She tells him, "I'm an actress too. I've been working as something like Park Ji-eun's muse," and then adds, "If you take on a character similar to your real self, acting becomes easier, doesn't it? Back then, I played a 'beggar,' so it fit me perfectly and felt very natural," sharing her own acting philosophy and making everyone laugh.

Hong Jin-kyung also volunteers to be Namkoong Min's acting partner that day. After Namkoong Min says, "When you're working, you need professionalism. I get angry when I see people cutting corners or acting halfheartedly on set," she jumps into an impromptu role-play and says, "I'll try playing a rude junior." Watching Hong Jin-kyung's method acting up close, Namkoong Min says, "I've never seen even one junior like that," and complains of a cultural shock, triggering more laughter.

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min is said to collect the nickname "Namkoong kkondae" amid the playful teasing from the "Oktapz" cast. When he says, "These days, even the directors on set are younger than me. Young people today are different from how we were," Kim Jong-kook gives him a suspicious look and says, "You do have a bit of that old-school bossy vibe," while Yang Se-chan jokes, "Mr. Namkoong Kkondae." Then Hong Jin-kyung, once again fully immersed in the acting world, offers a fiery piece of "advice" by saying, "If juniors are rude, grab them by the collar once," leaving Namkoong Min visibly shaken and sending the set into laughter.

As such, the chemistry between Hong Jin-kyung and Namkoong Min, who formed a strong sense of camaraderie as fellow actors, is raising anticipation for the full broadcast of "Problem Child in House," which is expected to deliver plenty of cheerful laughs.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com