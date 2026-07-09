"Mom of Two" Young-gi Hong Draws Attention in Underboob Bikini, Says, "Men Approach Me a Lot... If I Weren't Married"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Influencer Young-gi Hong, who rose to fame on "Ulzzang Generation," drew attention after posting photos of herself in an underboob bikini. She also spoke candidly about marriage, saying that she gets "a lot of attention from men."

On the YouTube channel "No Back Tak Jaehoon," which was released on the 8th, broadcaster Young-gi Hong appeared as a guest and showed off her candid wit.

That day, after seeing Hong's bikini photos, Tak Jae-hoon said, "If you walk around like that outside, men probably won't realize you're a mother and will approach you a lot." Hong replied, "They do a lot," drawing laughter.

When Tak Jae-hoon then asked, "Have you ever thought, 'If only I hadn't gotten married so early'?" Hong playfully shot back, "Well, I did that yesterday too."

Hong also said, "I want to meet men from around the world, by race from different countries," revealing her unfiltered and outspoken charm.

Meanwhile, Hong first became known through Comedy TV's "Ulzzang Generation" in 2009 and currently runs an online shopping mall. In February, she also revealed a screen showing that she had recorded about 160 million won in sales in just 10 minutes, followed by a daily sales record of 420 million won, proving her success as a CEO.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com