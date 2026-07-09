Seo In-young Scores Big in Gold Investing Thanks to Her Father: "I Got Back the 10 Don of Gold I Received for 'WGM'"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young has struck gold with her investment.

On the 8th, the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" uploaded a video titled "Seo In-young's biological father's sausage factory revealed for the first time (+whole family on deck, inheritance)."

Seo In-young visited the sausage factory run by her parents. Her parents had been operating a food factory for about 30 years, producing sausages, tortillas, kebabs, and more.

When Seo In-young arrived at her father's workplace, she bluntly said, "Give me the gold. It's mine." In a previous video, her father said, "When In-young was on 'WGM,' she won the grand prize. At that time, I gave her 10 don of gold as a medal." Seo In-young then said, "Give it to me," but her father had previously responded, "No. If I give it to you, you'll just sell it."

After being turned down by her father, Seo In-young went to her mother. Behind her husband's back, her mother called Seo In-young over and returned the gold she had been keeping. She also showed Seo In-young the entertainment award medal she had received from MBC, saying, "I gave this to your mother 20 years ago. I was planning to give it to you as a keepsake when you have a baby and it goes to kindergarten. Look what MBC gave you."

The production team said, "I think your father said it was 10 don," and her mother replied, "I never weighed it." At current market prices, 10 don is worth about 7.5 million won. Her mother added, "Keep it until you're 50. This is a keepsake."

After finishing her part-time job, Seo In-young asked her mother, "Did you put the gold away?" Her mother suggested, "Tell your dad, 'Mom gave it to me,' and run away." After receiving her daily pay from her father, Seo In-young ran off saying, "I got the gold from my mom," and her father complained, "She told me not to give it to her, but then she went and gave it to her anyway. She really has a kind heart."

wjlee@sportschosun.com