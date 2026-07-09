Lee Ji-hye Tears Up Over Baek Ji-young Buying Her Luxury Goods Whenever She Was Struggling: "I've Never Been Able to Buy Her One"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Ji-hye expressed her gratitude to her close friends Baek Ji-young and Kwon Yuri.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister" uploaded a short video titled "Baek Ji-young bought Lee Ji-hye luxury goods whenever she was struggling."

Lee Ji-hye, who invited her close friends Kwon Yuri and Baek Ji-young to her home, shared an anecdote about how grateful she was to them. Lee Ji-hye said, "They gave me luxury items whenever I was going through a hard time," and Baek Ji-young asked, "What did I give you?"

Lee Ji-hye said, "I still haven't even used the new ones. What I actually feel sorry about is that I've never once bought you luxury goods, unnie," and broke into tears as she apologized.

Baek Ji-young comforted Lee Ji-hye, saying, "No, that's not true. There are still many days ahead. We are always ready to receive something in the future, so don't worry. Did you really think that?" She added, "But wait until the kids are older. Save more for now, and give it to us later," adding warmth to the moment.

Lee Ji-hye said, "I can't forget how you gave me so many good things in those situations, and I'm grateful for that. And when I was young and going through hard times, you always pulled me out of that sadness and called me to karaoke, so thank you," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com