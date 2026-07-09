Shock as Teen Soccer Winner Is Killed in Rival Team's 'Revenge Killing'

Source of file photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A heartbreaking incident took place in India, where a teenage player who won a soccer match was killed in what appears to have been retaliation by supporters of the opposing team.

According to local media, including Hindustan News, 17-year-old Prosenjit Biswas collapsed after being stabbed by three assailants in Baruipur, West Bengal, India, on the 6th local time. He was taken to a hospital, but he later died.

Local police said the victim, Prosenjit, had won a soccer match against a rival team three days earlier. He was reportedly lured to the meeting place that day after teenage suspects told him, "Let's talk for a moment," and was then attacked.

Police explained that tensions and clashes between players and supporters from both sides had intensified after the soccer match.

Local residents reacted strongly after news of the incident spread.

When word later spread that police had arrested three suspects and taken them to a hospital for medical examinations, an angry crowd gathered.

Hundreds of residents occupied the road in front of the hospital and staged a protest, demanding a thorough police investigation and severe punishment.

Local media reported that the suspects even hid under hospital beds out of fear of retaliation from the enraged crowd.

As the protest escalated, parts of a police post inside the hospital were damaged, and authorities had to deploy a large police force to bring the situation under control.

Police are investigating the case, focusing on the possibility that it was a retaliatory crime stemming from a long-standing rivalry and conflict surrounding the soccer match.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com