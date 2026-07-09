Episode 32’s Young-soo couldn’t let go of either alcohol or Ok-soon... His eyes widened despite Young-sook’s nagging

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Young-soo from Season 32 of “I’m Solo” drew viewers’ sighs after choosing drinks over a promise with Young-sook, then making a so-called “conditional straight-ahead” remark toward Ok-soon the next day.

The episode of SBS Plus and ENA’s “I’m Solo,” which aired on the 8th, continued the story of the Season 32 divorced-special cast after their dates.

Earlier, Young-sook had asked Young-soo to talk while sober, saying, “I want to have a conversation with a clear head.”

But after the date, Young-soo drank alcohol. When Young-sook came back and suggested talking again, he replied, “Can’t we talk tomorrow?” Young-sook could not hide her disappointment, saying, “I thought if you had really intended to talk with me, you wouldn’t have drunk.”

In the end, the two finally sat down for a belated conversation. When Young-sook said, “It seemed like you weren’t paying attention to what I said,” Young-soo explained, “I didn’t take it to mean that I shouldn’t drink in the evening.” When she then asked, “If talking with me had been more important, you wouldn’t have drunk, right?” he admitted, “That’s right. I think I wouldn’t have,” and apologized.

The next day, however, Young-soo’s choice surprised everyone again. After asking for a date with Ok-soon following Young-sook, he said, “If I’m not even in Ok-soon’s top two, I’ll go to Young-sook.” He then added, “If I do make it into Ok-soon’s top two, I’ll split it fifty-fifty,” drawing both laughter and sighs from the MCs.

Even while sitting across from Ok-soon, Young-soo asked where he ranked. After hearing that he was not high on the list, he kept pressing his case, saying, “Wouldn’t things change if we talked more?” Viewers focused on his next move as he declared a new straight-ahead approach before even resolving his conflict with Young-sook.

Meanwhile, “I’m Solo” airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com