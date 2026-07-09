Mimiminu Faces an Awkward Moment at Alma Mater Korea University as 'Grade Reader' Shoot Is Ultimately Canceled

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] The filming of YouTuber Mimiminu's shoot at his alma mater, Korea University, was ultimately canceled. Although casting was held twice, the production was reportedly postponed because not enough applicants came forward.

Recently, the Korea University student council posted a notice on social media titled, 'Notice on the Cancellation (Postponement) of Mimiminu's Grade Reader Filming.'

The published notice said that the 'Grade Reader' shoot for Mimiminu's channel, originally scheduled for the 11th, had been canceled at the request of the channel team.

The student council also explained why the shoot was called off. It said the first round of casting in April was disrupted when the recruitment notice was halted on the same day because of a communication error between the production team and the student council. In the second round, fewer people applied than expected, and after internal discussions, the production team decided to postpone filming.

Mimiminu's production team also issued a separate statement, saying, "We deeply apologize for causing confusion due to internal communication problems during the first recruitment round." It added, "We received a great deal of interest in the second round as well, but because there were not enough applicants, we had no choice but to postpone filming." The team continued, "We also considered extending the recruitment period, but decided it could create even more confusion," and added, "As a token of our apology to applicants from the first and second rounds who submitted forms, we plan to send small gift certificates."

Once news of the cancellation spread online, reactions were mixed. Some users commented, "Other schools filled up their slots, so it's surprising that there weren't enough applicants even at his alma mater," "Didn't they treat their senior too coldly?" and "The student council should have promoted it more." Others said, "They said they will discuss producing it again later, so I'll wait," and "It's only a postponement, not a cancellation, so I'm looking forward to the next shoot."

Meanwhile, Mimiminu is a YouTuber who graduated from Korea University and has gained wide popularity through his 'Grade Reader' series, which focuses on college students' grades and campus life.

Jo Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com