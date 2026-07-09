Go Hyun-jung, 55? Her Unbelievably Slim Legs Leave Fans Stunned... Kim Bo-ra Says, "A Legendary Fit"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Go Hyun-jung showed off her unchanged beauty and slender figure in a recent update.

On the 8th, Go Hyun-jung shared a recent photo, saying, "I came to a friend's pop-up event after such a long time."

She completed a distinctive look by pairing a white dress with a striking orange shirt, along with a hat worn low and knee-high socks.

In particular, a video showing her walking from behind drew attention for her long, slender legs.

Fans continued to express admiration for her youthful appearance and slim figure, which made it hard to believe she is 55.

After seeing the post, younger actress Kim Bo-ra commented, "A legendary fit," while Lee Ju-young also showed her surprise by writing, "So refreshing."

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung made her entertainment debut in 1989 after placing second runner-up in Miss Korea 1989. She later appeared in a variety of productions, including Queen Mantis, which ended its run in September last year.

More recently, she has continued to connect with fans through her YouTube channel and other platforms.

shyun@sportschosun.com