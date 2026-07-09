Jang Young-ran, who signed a 'death-risk consent form,' goes skydiving from 3,800 meters despite Han Chang's objections... "I shook off my bad luck"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran opened up about her life as she took on skydiving, one of her bucket-list goals.

In a video released on the YouTube channel "Class A Jang Young-ran" on the 8th, Jang Young-ran was seen trying skydiving in Chungju City, North Chungcheong Province.

That day, Jang said, "I realized something after turning 49. Next year, I'll be really close to 50. I felt like I had lived too long," adding, "I think I need to go back to my original mindset, so today I'm really going to die."

Her way of getting back to basics was skydiving, something she had long kept on her bucket list. Jang said, "If there are people who are struggling or whose lives are not going well, I'll take all that bad luck and throw it away for them," sharing her positive energy.

She went on to say, "I want to try everything I haven't done yet," and added, "In my late 40s, I tried going to Paris alone, and next I want to go to New York by myself too," showing her determination to take on new challenges.

In particular, Jang announced that she would go skydiving with the producer in charge, saying, "Our PD always says, 'I'm dying from how hard this is' and 'It only ends when you die,' so this time I'll experience it with him."

Jang, who said she decided to take on the challenge on the recommendation of actress Jeong Ga-eun, could not hide her excitement, saying, "I want to become a bird." But after checking the advance consent form, which stated that there was a "risk of death" and that "insurance coverage and compensation are unavailable in the event of an accident," she looked nervous.

Jang was surprised and said, "Doesn't that mean they take responsibility even if I die?" but eventually agreed to all the waivers.

Before departure, she also revealed text messages exchanged with her husband. Jang said, "My husband told me not to jump. He was worried about why I keep trying scary things."

She added, "He said, 'Pretty girl, please come back alive,' so I replied, 'Honey, live well, and please take good care of our kids,'" drawing laughter with her trademark cheerful wit.

After completing safety training and parachute practice, Jang expressed her anticipation, saying, "Once you experience it, I think you'll feel like, 'Okay, let's live again.'"

After boarding the plane and rising to an altitude of 3,800 meters, she said, "I'm about to jump, and I'm so nervous. Now that I'm up here, I feel emotions I can't even put into words," unable to hide her tension.

She then boldly threw herself into the sky and said, "I let go of all my frustrations up in the air," enjoying the thrilling flight.

After completing the challenge, she said, "We can all get through it. In the end, it depends on your mindset," adding, "I feel like all the bad luck from the past 49 years has flown away. I feel grateful, and I thought of my family. I'm so happy that I'm crying," sharing an emotional reaction.

shyun@sportschosun.com