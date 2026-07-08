[Interview 1] Jung Ho-yeon: "Na Hong-jin's Intense Gaze Made Me Promise Not to Pretend" ('Hope')

Photo = Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actress Jung Ho-yeon, 32, said that Na Hong-jin's intense gaze made her think, "Let's not act like we're something we're not."

Jung, who plays Seong-ae, a Hope Harbor police officer who does her job no matter the situation in the sci-fi thriller Hope, met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the morning of the 8th and spoke about how she came to join the film.

Jung said she was not sure how she felt ahead of the release, but that excitement seemed to be the biggest emotion right now. "This is a project I waited for a very long time, so I really want to meet audiences soon and hear their feedback," she said. "It would be too early to call it relief. Excitement is the strongest feeling. Seeing reviews from people who liked it makes me think, 'Thank goodness,' but I wouldn't say I feel relieved yet."

It was previously reported that Hwang Jung-min recommended Jung Ho-yeon during the casting process, helping bring the project together. Jung laughed as she recalled the story. "I didn't know that when I auditioned, but later, while filming, I heard that senior Hwang Jung-min had recommended me to Na Hong-jin. Na Hong-jin and Hwang Jung-min both thought Seong-ae should be played by a fresh face. They wanted someone who could handle the long-gun action without it feeling awkward. Then, after watching Squid Game, Hwang Jung-min casually suggested, 'How about Ho-yeon?'"

Jung said she was thrilled to receive Na Hong-jin's invitation. "When I first heard that Na Hong-jin wanted to meet, it felt like I was flying. I was in the middle of thinking about my next project after Squid Game. At that point, it wasn't a proposal for Hope, just a request to meet and talk casually. But I went there with the mindset of attending an audition. I imagined a lot on the way. I really wanted to make a good impression on Na Hong-jin. I also hoped he would see me as an actress in a positive light. But when I actually met him with those expectations, his eyes were incredibly intense. It felt like he never blinked. The moment I saw his eyes, I thought, 'I shouldn't pretend.' It felt like he could see straight through me no matter what I did. So I decided to show him as much of my true self as possible," she explained.

"The meeting with Na Hong-jin was so much fun," she continued. "We mostly talked about everyday things, and on our first meeting he said, 'Now that Jung Ho-yeon has entered Chungmuro, I should buy her a bowl of jjajangmyeon,' and treated me to the best jjajangmyeon in the neighborhood. After we talked, he told the production company president right there to give me the Hope script. I was so surprised. I hadn't expected anything else to happen at that moment, so getting the script right away made me incredibly happy. The script in my hands felt more valuable than any treasure. I held it close all the way home, and as soon as I got there, I wrote my name under the title Hope. That's how badly I wanted it, and how much I wanted to work with him."

She also addressed the rumors surrounding Na Hong-jin, who is widely known as an eccentric in the film industry. "I heard that Na Hong-jin never compromises when it comes to film. Maybe because I'm still a newcomer, I haven't heard that much about him, but I did hear that he never gives in on a project and will do anything humanly possible to achieve the result he wants. In fact, when I worked on his film, everything was handled in incredible detail. Even from the fitting stage, I could feel how obsessive he was. Seong-ae only wears one police uniform, but we went through fittings three times. There were many options for the uniform color, from dark blue to black, slightly brighter light blue, and even gray. Na Hong-jin, the cinematographer, and the costume director all gathered to discuss how the outfit would look in natural light. They also went into detail about which blood and dust makeup would be most effective," she said. "On my previous project, director Alfonso Cuarón Orozco even approved a brooch. I came to respect how filmmakers like that make movies with such conviction. Senior Hwang Jung-min is also a perfectionist, isn't he? Because senior Hwang Jung-min and Na Hong-jin approached this project with that kind of attitude, I naturally had no choice but to follow their lead."

Hope tells the story of the head of a Hope Harbor outpost in the DMZ, who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on high alert, the story unfolds as the characters confront an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. It is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing, and will be released on the 15th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com