This combination is going crazy... Lee Sun-bin, Park Ji-hwan, and Bae Hyun-sung break ground on 'Taste of Prison' on the 6th

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The comedy film 'The Taste of Prison' (directed by Kim Gu-jeong, produced by Jupiter Film and Cinema Service) broke ground on the 6th.

'The Taste of Prison' has confirmed the casting of unique actors ranging from Lee Sun-bin, Park Ji-hwan, and Bae Hyun-sung to Park Young-gyu, Jo Bok-rae, Jo Dong-in, Lee Sang-jin, and Lee Bong-ryeon. Along with the news of the start of filming on the 6th, the film released script reading stills capturing a cheerful and harmonious atmosphere. First, Lee Sun-bin, who has showcased a diverse acting spectrum through films such as 'Noise' and 'Okay Madam,' and dramas like 'Let's Go to the Moon,' 'Potato Lab,' 'Better Days,' and 'Drunkards,' is set to display a different charm by taking on the role of Jessica.

She is a star chef who has followed an elite traditional culinary course and does not hesitate to speak harshly, only to fall overnight to a prison kitchen. Films such as 'The King and the Clown,' 'Handsome Guys,' and the 'The Outlaws' series, and dramas Park Ji-hwan, who displayed a powerful presence in works such as '100 Memories' and 'The Gangster', transforms into Jung-bae, the leader of Cell No. 3, who creates amazing dishes using unheard-of recipes and unidentified ingredients while constantly clashing with star chef Jessica.

And Bae Hyun-sung, who has shown fresh charm through dramas such as 'The New Boss Project', 'Prefabricated Family', 'Gaus Electronics', 'Our Blues', and the 'Hospital Playlist' series, takes on the role of Su-hyun, a newcomer to Cell No. 3 who emerges as the prison's Gen Z chef with a soft heart that evokes protective instincts and a natural culinary sense.

Additionally, the role of No-ja, the spiritual pillar of Cell No. 3 and a coffee master, is played by Park Young-gyu, who has established himself as a national actor through a wide range of activities over many years in dramas such as 'Country of Villains', 'Chief Kim', 'Protect the Boss', and 'Soonpoong Clinic'.

Finally, the role of Yong-tak, a boastful con artist, is played by [actor] Park Young-gyu, known for the film 'The Informant' and dramas such as 'Chief Kim', 'Sold Out Today', and 'Undercover'. Expectations are high with the casting of Jo Bok-rae, who showcased his vibrant acting in works such as 'High School'.

Additionally, Jo Dong-in, who left a strong impression in dramas such as 'UDT: Our Neighborhood Special Forces', 'Hellbound Season 2', and 'Parasyte: The Grey', has been cast as Ki-chul, an economic criminal with a hearty appetite; Lee Sang-jin, who demonstrated an irreplaceable presence in dramas such as 'Typhoon Corporation', 'Fine: Country Bumpkins', 'Boyhood', the 'New Recruit' series, and 'The Story of Manager Kim Who Lives in Seoul and Works at a Big Corporation', has been cast as Seong-yeol, star chef Jessica's longtime friend and the owner of her restaurant; and Lee Bong-ryeon, who displayed distinctive acting in dramas such as 'UDT: Our Neighborhood Special Forces', 'Wise Doctors', and 'One-Shot Scandal', has been cast as Sun-young, Jessica's older sister and a figure of both love and hate, completing a diverse ensemble of characters. Having revealed the full casting lineup that promises to deliver a unique comedic flavor, 'The Taste of Prison' began filming on the 6th, sharing the thoughts of the actors and director.

Lee Sun-bin shared her thoughts on the project, stating, "I am looking forward to the time I spend with 'The Taste of Prison. ' First of all, I want to proceed with filming without any issues, and I look forward to the day I can present 'The Taste of Prison' to the audience in theaters.

" Park Ji-hwan also added to the anticipation for the film, saying, "I feel like I am going on a sweet trip with a great director and wonderful colleagues. I will do my best in my acting and go to meet the audience.

" Bae Hyun-sung expressed his excitement, saying, "I am happy and thrilled to be working with my seniors on a good project. I will do my utmost to convey pleasant energy to the audience, just like a delicious meal.

" Finally, Director Kim Gu-jeong, who is directing 'The Taste of Prison,' revealed his determination for the filming, stating, "As excellent actors and staff have gathered, I will approach this with a grateful heart and film with a joyful attitude. Above all, I will do my utmost to ensure safety and finish filming safely, looking forward to the day I can meet the audience.

Let's love 'The Taste of Prison'!" "Taste" is a film depicting a delightful culinary rehabilitation story featuring a star chef who falls into ruin overnight and starts working in a prison kitchen, and inmates who create soul-awakening dishes using unimaginable recipes and ingredients. Starring Lee Sun-bin, Park Ji-hwan, and Bae Hyun-sung, it marks the feature film debut of director Kim Gu-jeong.

Filming begins this coming July. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com