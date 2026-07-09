Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Already Heating Up, Tops First-Day Pre-Sales and Is Projected for North America's Biggest Opening

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, hereinafter "Spider-Man 4") is drawing global anticipation with an explosive response even before its release.

According to the overseas box office analysis outlet Box Office Theory, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is projected to earn about $228 million, or roughly 347.5 billion won, in North America during its opening weekend. If that forecast holds, it would not only post the biggest opening among films released in North America in 2026, but also rank as the second-highest opening ever for a live-action Spider-Man film, behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which was released in 2021.

In addition, according to Fandango, North America's largest ticketing platform, and Deadline, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ranked No. 1 in ticket sales on the first day pre-sales opened in North America for a 2026 release, setting the highest first-day advance ticket sales record in the past five years. The film industry also estimates that North American pre-sale revenue has reached about $40 million, underscoring the massive box office expectations building ahead of release.

In South Korea, where full-scale ticket sales began on the 8th, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is also expected to shake up theaters around the world and spark an overwhelming sensation.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" follows the new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose memory has been erased from everyone after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Michael Mando. Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto," directed the film. It opens in South Korea on the 29th and in North America on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com