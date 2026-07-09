[Official] Ryu Seung-ryong, Ha Ji-won, and Kim Si-a's Fresh Encounter... 'Bigwang' Release Confirmed for September 2

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The family human drama film 'Bigwang' (directed by Lee Ji-won, produced by Ace Factory and Geo Film), starring actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Ha Ji-won, and Kim Si-a, has confirmed its release date for September 2nd.

The launch poster and trailer for 'Bigwang,' released alongside the news of the release on the 2nd of next month, pique curiosity by concisely capturing the symbolism of the title 'Bigwang' and the film's sentiment. The launch poster draws attention with the back view of Ryu Seung-ryong, who plays the role of Jung-gu, reminiscent of the figure holding an umbrella under a weeping willow in the Hwatu card 'Bigwang'; meanwhile, the launch trailer captures interest by beginning with a narration by Ha Ji-won, who plays the role of Nam-mi, interpreting the meaning of 'Bigwang.

' The tagline on the poster, "The card that shines brightest in moments of crisis," and the text in the trailer, "One rainy day, a frog was jumping up to grab a weeping willow so as not to be swept away by the rapids. It jumped up and fell, falling again and again, but the frog did not give up, and eventually The narration, "I was able to survive by holding onto a weeping willow," foreshadows the solidarity and deep family love of characters who try to survive by clinging to each other in moments of crisis, much like the meaning embodied in the Hwatu card 'Bigwang'.

'Bigwang' is a poignant family chronicle created by Director Lee Ji-won, who won the Best New Director Award in the film category at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards for 'Miss Baek' and once again proved her directing prowess with the drama 'Climax'. It is a work that further expands on the message of salvation shown in 'Miss Baek'.

In the film, Ryu Seung-ryong plays the role of Jung-gu, a father who was once the best baseball player but fell into ruin with the appearance of Dong-ju (Kim Si-a), and who now stops at nothing to protect his daughter. Ryu Seung-ryong, who starred in 10-million-viewer films such as 'Masquerade', 'Miracle in Cell No.

7', 'Roaring Currents', and 'Extreme Job', appeared in dramas like 'Moving' and 'Fine', and even won the Grand Prize in the Broadcasting category at the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards for 'The Story of Manager Kim, Who Lives in Seoul and Works for a Big Corporation', is set to complete the uninhibited and weighty presence of the character Jung-gu. Following this, Ha Ji-won, who has established herself as a reliable actress through her versatile performances in dramas such as 'Damo', 'What Happened in Bali', 'Hwang Jin-yi', 'Secret Garden', 'Curtain Call', and 'Climax', as well as films like 'Haeundae', 'My Love Beside Me', and 'The Pledge', takes on the role of Nam-mi, a top star who falls from grace in an instant due to the sudden appearance of Dong-ju and lives as a struggling entertainer.

Nam-mi is a character who cannot bear to turn away from Dong-ju, who reminds her of her childhood, and Ha Ji-won delivers a performance filled with deepened emotions. Kim Si-a, who has grown into a next-generation actress by perfectly portraying unconventional characters in films such as 'Our Home,' 'Mount Ark,' 'Gil Bok-soon,' and 'Summer Camera,' as well as dramas like 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' and 'Sweet Home,' and her recent work 'Girigo,' after making her debut in the movie 'Miss Baek' after overcoming a 600:1 competition ratio, transforms into Dong-ju.

Kim Si-a takes on the role of Dong-ju, a girl driven to the brink after being named a suspect following her friend's death, and is set to once again demonstrate deep synergy with Director Lee Ji-won. Additionally, acclaimed actors Kim Hae-sook, Kim Sun-young, and Kim Young-min will appear as a unique family who fear nothing to protect Dong-ju, completing a flawless acting ensemble.

"Bigwang" tells the story of a top star couple whose marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of the husband's daughter; eight years later, they risk everything they have to uncover the truth and save their daughter, who has become embroiled in a shocking incident. Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Ha Ji-won, Kim Si-a, Kim Hae-sook, Kim Sun-young, and Kim Young-min, the film is directed by Lee Ji-won, known for "Miss Back" and "Climax.

" It opens on September 2nd. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com