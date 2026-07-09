"More Dangerous Than Pain"... A Specialist Lists 5 Mistakes Made by Patients with Herniated Discs

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A herniated disc, or lumbar disc herniation, is one of the most common spinal disorders among adults in Korea. But when back pain occurs, many people rely on misinformation or unverified online advice and end up making their symptoms worse. Typical mistakes include starting exercise too soon after the pain eases, wearing a back brace for too long, or delaying treatment because they trust MRI results alone.

Pi Yong-hoon, director of the Spine Center at Suwon Nanuri Hospital, said, "For a herniated disc, daily habits are just as important as hospital treatment." He added, "Correcting the wrong management methods that we repeatedly see in the clinic can help reduce the risk of worsening pain and recurrence."

◇"If it hurts, you should just lie down"

Many people think the best treatment for back pain is to rest in bed. However, lying down for long periods can weaken the muscles that support the lower back and slow recovery.

Rest is necessary in the early stage when acute pain is severe. But once the symptoms ease somewhat, moving within a safe range, such as walking, can help restore back function.

◇"The longer you wear a back brace, the better"

A back brace can help reduce strain on the lower back when pain is acute or when you need to lift heavy objects. But wearing it for too long may weaken the back muscles' ability to support the body on their own. It is important to remember that a brace is not a substitute for treatment, but only a temporary aid to protect the back.

◇"The pain is gone, so I can exercise like before"

Just because the pain has eased does not mean the disc has fully recovered. Pain may improve first, but damaged tissue needs time to heal.

In particular, suddenly resuming activities such as golf, tennis, or gym workouts that repeatedly twist the lower back or involve heavy lifting can raise the risk of reinjury. Exercise should be resumed gradually, with intensity increased step by step based on pain levels and spinal condition.

◇"If my back hurts, the more stretching, the better"

When back pain develops, many people immediately turn to stretching. But stretching does not help every type of back pain.

If the disc is severely irritated, certain movements can increase nerve compression and make the pain worse. Exercise and rehabilitation tailored to the cause of the pain are more important than anything else. If symptoms persist or are accompanied by numbness in the legs, it is necessary to get an accurate diagnosis from a specialist.

◇"The MRI says it is not severe, so I am fine"

Another common misconception is judging the condition only by MRI results. Some people have a disc that looks severely protruded but feel almost no symptoms, while others experience severe pain or leg numbness even when the protrusion is not large.

Treatment for a herniated disc is determined not only by imaging tests, but also by a comprehensive assessment of the patient's symptoms, including pain level, nerve compression, muscle weakness, and sensory abnormalities. Delaying treatment based only on imaging findings can allow nerve damage to progress, so caution is needed.

Pi Yong-hoon, director of the Spine Center at Suwon Nanuri Hospital, said, "A herniated disc is not a condition that ends after one round of treatment. Daily habits determine the long-term prognosis." He added, "Rather than feeling reassured because the pain has eased or trusting only test results, the best way to reduce recurrence and maintain a healthy back is to keep following treatment and exercise plans that match your symptoms."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com