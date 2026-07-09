LG Electronics Launches Campaign to Promote Use of Genuine Air Purifier Filters... Highlights Performance and Safety, Also Introduces Maintenance Tips

LG Electronics is running a campaign to encourage the use of genuine filters for its air purifiers. The company aims to highlight the outstanding purification performance of its new M7 filter and emphasize the importance of using genuine parts. The move also appears to reflect growing customer concerns over counterfeit filters on the market.

According to LG Electronics on the 9th, the campaign has been under way since March. All genuine filters for LG air purifiers passed safety evaluations last year conducted by the Ministry of Environment, the Korea Consumer Agency, and the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute. Tests by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) and KOTITI also confirmed that no biocidal substances were detected at all. The deodorization performance is also strong, meeting the registered standards of the Korea Air Cleaning Association, based on tests of LG Electronics' AS356NSMA model. Its dust collection performance can remove ultrafine particles as small as 0.01 micrometers by up to 99.999%. In air purifier filters, deodorization performance refers to the ability to remove harmful gases from indoor air, while dust collection performance refers to the ability to remove fine dust.

At the end of last year, LG Electronics introduced the M7 filter, developed through industry-academia collaboration and made with MOF, or Metal-organic framework (MOF), a material central to the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The M7 filter delivers deodorization performance at an industry-leading level, with a purification capacity of 7 m3/min for three types of harmful gases.

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com