Chef Park Eun-young says she cut short her Hawaii honeymoon with her plastic surgeon husband and returned home ('Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4')

[Sportschosun, reporter Jung Yu-na] Chef Park Eun-young, who appears as a guest on 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4,' will share everything from her love story with her handsome husband to the behind-the-scenes story of their wedding.

The real street-food documentary 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4,' co-produced by MBN and Channel S, will air at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 10th. The episode will show Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) heading out on a Daejeon food trip with guest chef Park Eun-young, based on a '100% viewer plan.'

That day, Jun Hyun-moo introduced the newlywed Park, who married a plastic surgeon said to resemble Ha Seok-jin last May, calling her "the person who best fits the word 'Queencard' these days." Park Eun-young set the mood from the start by entering to (G)I-DLE's 'Queencard' dance, then said, "I came back from my honeymoon yesterday." Jun Hyun-moo then worried, "I heard you almost cut the honeymoon short and came back. Wasn't your husband disappointed?" Park replied, "He told me to go back quickly," revealing the reason and making Jun Hyun-moo burst out laughing.

As curiosity grew over what Park Eun-young's husband had said, Jun Hyun-moo asked, while they were heading to a restaurant by car, "How did you two meet?" Park shared a hidden love story, saying, "Actually, we went on a blind date four years ago, but it didn't work out then..." She also revealed the behind-the-scenes story of her wedding and even her carefully saved list of favorite restaurants, showing off her lively wit.

As the atmosphere heated up, Jun Hyun-moo, after arriving near the restaurant, explained, "The place we're going to now is a 'viewer plan' restaurant. It's a place that built a whole building on soybean noodle soup alone!" After checking the restaurant, Kwaktube was left speechless, saying, "You mean this really is the building?" Park Eun-young was also surprised after seeing the notice that the restaurant does not operate at all in January and February, asking, "Can this really work with just soybean noodle soup?"

Viewers can find out what the Daejeon restaurant is that supposedly built a building on a single menu item, soybean noodle soup, and enjoy the cheerful wedding talk from Jun Hyun-moo, Kwaktube, and Chef Park Eun-young in episode 2 of MBN and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 10th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com