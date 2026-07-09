Nucksal Reveals His Older Sister Was a Victim of a Random Assault: "A Homeless Man Punched Her... She Needed 13 Stitches" ('Psychopath')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Nucksal shocked viewers by revealing that his older sister had once been the victim of a random assault.

MBN and SBS Plus's "My Encounter with a Psychopath," which premieres on Sunday, July 12 at 10 p.m., is a reality-based thriller talk show that explores true stories of people who have faced antisocial personalities hidden around us, such as psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists. Based on real tip-offs and cases, the program promises chilling tension and fear that go beyond a typical summer horror special.

In the first episode of "My Encounter with a Psychopath," the show will feature a shocking story about a man who suspected his spouse of cheating and ended up in court after secretly monitoring his wife with hidden cameras and a voice recorder. He claimed that his wife had been unfaithful, but it was also revealed that he had snooped through her phone. The cast members were divided over whether suspicion alone could justify surveillance.

In particular, Jun Hyun-moo said, "I usually wouldn't look at someone's phone, but if I did, I would record what I saw," adding that he would "carefully collect evidence." When Heo Young-ji replied, "I think I would confront them on the spot," Jun Hyun-moo firmly countered, "No, you shouldn't. They'd just start making excuses," drawing attention with his cool-headed analysis. Viewers are now curious about the full story behind the case that drew such intense reactions from the cast.

That day’s broadcast will also focus on the topic of "those who have experienced married life," asking, "What does marriage mean to a married person?" As the only married man among the cast, Nucksal appeared momentarily emotional before saying, "There are good and bad points to spending so much time together after getting married," sparking curiosity. He then warmed hearts by adding, "There are good points because we are completely supportive of each other," making everyone smile. But when asked about the downsides, he answered, "Everything else," sending the studio into laughter. When Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Can’t you say it within one day?" Nucksal joked, "24 hours isn’t enough," bringing out a very relatable laugh.

Nucksal also opened up about a shocking incident his family actually experienced. While talking about real-life encounters with psychopaths, he said, "My third older sister was wearing braces, and a homeless man suddenly punched her on the street," adding, "It was a random assault, and she needed 13 stitches inside her mouth," leaving everyone stunned. After hearing the motive behind the homeless man's crime, the cast was left speechless in disbelief, raising questions about why he had targeted a stranger for no apparent reason.

Meanwhile, MBN and SBS Plus's "My Encounter with a Psychopath" premieres on Sunday, July 12 at 10 p.m.