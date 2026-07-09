Heo Young-man's Beautiful Farewell to 'Baekban Travels'... Receives a Plaque of Appreciation and Makes a Donation

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] TV CHOSUN presented a plaque of appreciation to cartoonist Heo Young-man, who has led 'Heo Young Man's Food Travel' for the past seven years.

On the 9th, at TV CHOSUN headquarters in Jung District, Seoul, Chairman Hong Du-pyo, TV CHOSUN executives, and production staff gathered to look back on the program's seven-year run and express their gratitude for Heo Young-man's dedication. In his place, his son Heo Seok-gyun, the representative of Heo Young-man, accepted the plaque on his behalf because the cartoonist could not attend in person for health reasons.

Since its first broadcast in 2019, 'Heo Young Man's Food Travel' has been loved as a leading K-food cultural program in Korea, capturing simple meals and local stories from across the country. With Heo Young-man's warm perspective, the show resonated deeply with viewers for seven years. It came to an end with its 353rd episode, which aired on June 21, due to his health condition.

Meanwhile, despite his regret, Heo Young-man donated to the Community Chest of Korea to thank viewers who had supported him over the years.

Heo Seok-gyun said, "My father often said that over the past seven years or so, he traveled all over the country through 'Baekban Travels' and received more love than he deserved." He added, "I was reminded of the warm people he met along the way, and he wanted to share that happiness with neighbors in need."

TV CHOSUN stated, "'Heo Young Man's Food Travel,' created with writer Heo Young-man, was a meaningful journey that shed new light on the value of Korea's food culture and local stories." It added, "We sincerely thank all the viewers who have loved the program for the past seven years."