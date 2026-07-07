"Young-ae's Mom" Kim Jeong-ha Reveals Shocking Reason She Learned to Smoke: "I Cried for 18 Hours... I Couldn't Quit Because I Was So Wronged"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Jeong-ha shocked viewers by revealing that she learned to smoke because of a director's verbal abuse.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel Kim Hyun-sook's Mokgosalja released a video titled "[Mak Young-ae] Stubborn 'Daedok Sajang' vs. Top-Tier Nagging 'Young-ae's Mom' — 13 Years, 17 Seasons! The Veterans Strike Back!"

The video featured Kim Jeong-ha, who played Young-ae's mother in Ugly Miss Young-ae, and Yoo Hyeong-gwan, who was loved for his role as the owner of the "Bald Eagle" shop.

That day, Kim Jeong-ha recalled filming with Choi Bool-am and the late Kim Sang-soon, saying, "I was cursed at harshly on set for not being able to smoke, and I cried for 18 hours."

She said, "We were filming at Gunsan Port, and the scene was one where I had to smoke while playing hwatu cards. Back then, I couldn't smoke, and I only knew hwatu as just cards."

She continued, "I was supposed to smoke while playing the cards, but the smoke got into my eyes, I was crying, and I kept coughing, so it was a mess." She added, "After I flubbed the take about 10 times, the director finally opened the talkback and shouted, 'You son of a... what the hell have you been doing as an actor if you still can't even learn to smoke!'"

In the end, Kim Jeong-ha was forced to learn how to smoke. "I had no choice but to go into the bathroom and learn," she said. "I should quit smoking, but I learned it in such an unfair way that I couldn't stop. It was really, really hard to learn." She expressed her bitterness.