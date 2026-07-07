Jeong Jun-ho's Daughter Already 135 cm Tall at Age 7, Looking Just Like Her Father in Both Face and Height... 'Our 12-Year-Old Son Is Going Through Puberty'

[Sportschosun] Broadcaster Lee Ha-jeong shared an honest look at the parenting concerns she has been facing as her eldest son, Si-uk, 12, enters puberty. She also drew attention by revealing how much her second daughter, Yu-dam, 7, has grown.

On the 6th, a video titled "A Collection of Our Everyday Family Moments" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jeong Jun-ho Lee Ha-jeong TV (JUNHO FAMILY)."

In the video, Lee Ha-jeong said, "I can hardly see my eldest son, Si-uk's face. Of course I see him in real life, but I can't capture him in videos or photos." She added, "Even in my photo album, I only have secretly taken videos or pictures of Si-uk. He has reached an age where it is very hard to show him to you all."

She went on to say, "Si-uk has entered puberty. These days, it seems like children go through puberty really early." She laughed and added, "You can probably imagine what teenage boys going through puberty are like. We have one such child in our home." Lee Ha-jeong then shared her sincere feelings as a parent, saying, "My husband and I are spending a lot of time praying and thinking about how we should get through this period wisely." Her eldest son, Si-uk, had already drawn attention for his exceptional talent after competing in an international robot competition in 2024 and taking second place in an international coding competition.

She also spoke about her second daughter, Yu-dam, saying with a smile, "Fortunately, she is not in puberty yet. I'm actually a little scared that puberty might come." She added, "Right now, she is such a cute 7-year-old. She was born in 2019, and I think she is already about 135 cm tall." Lee Ha-jeong expressed her affection, saying, "She has grown so much, and she is developing into a lovely daughter who communicates with us very well."

Yu-dam's striking growth was then revealed. She is currently learning the violin and has shown enough skill to take part in competitions as well as perform at graduation ceremonies for her older sisters and brothers, drawing admiration.

Yu-dam candidly admitted, "The violin is fun, but it is also stressful," and added, "Practicing is hard." After hearing this, Lee Ha-jeong comforted her daughter and offered warm encouragement, adding to the heartwarming atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-jeong married actor Jeong Jun-ho, who is 10 years older than her, in 2011, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com