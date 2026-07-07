Kim Na-young and MY Q Travel to Paris with Their Two Sons After Registering Their Marriage... The Bright Smiles of a Look-Alike Family

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Na-young shared an update from her trip to Paris with her husband MY Q and their two sons, offering a glimpse into their happy family life.

On the 7th, Kim Na-young posted photos on her social networking service account along with heart emojis, without adding any caption.

The photos capture the family enjoying time together. They also documented the small moments of travel, including waiting for a meal at a restaurant. Their bright, matching smiles, from Kim Na-young and MY Q to their two sons, conveyed the happiness of everyday life together.

The family is currently traveling in Paris. Earlier, on the 4th, Kim Na-young had shared a glimpse of her trip with the brief post, "fr."

Taking photos against the beautiful backdrop of Paris and posing for four-cut photo booth pictures in bumper cars, their small but special travel moments brought smiles to everyone who saw them.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young divorced in 2019 after four years of marriage and has raised her two sons on her own. She later began a public relationship with MY Q in December 2021 and held a wedding ceremony in October last year. She continues to share their daily life with her two sons and MY Q through social networking service and YouTube, drawing much love from fans.

In addition, on the 28th of last month, Kim Na-young's No Filter TV on YouTube showed Kim Na-young and MY Q visiting Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul to complete their marriage registration and become a legally married couple, drawing attention. After filing the paperwork, Kim Na-young smiled brightly and said, "Now there is really no turning back," which caught viewers' attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com