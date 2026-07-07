Ko Jun-hee recalls the fear of being dragged away by a stranger in school: "I sank down with my own weight, but..."

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ko Jun-hee opened up about a terrifying experience from her school days, saying a stranger once grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away, and she shared the trauma she still remembers from that time.

On the 6th, a video titled "Ko Jun-hee, who gave a tough lesson without knowing he was a Road FC champion(?)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ko Jun-hee GO."

In the video, Ko Jun-hee visited a gym to learn self-defense and spent time practicing a range of defensive techniques for real-life situations.

During training, she recalled the past, saying, "When I was in high school and going to a study room, a guy once grabbed my arm and tried to pull me away."

She went on to say, "I was so scared that I didn't even look back. Because I weigh a lot, I sank down so he couldn't drag me away. But if a guy keeps pulling, you still get pulled." Her vivid account of the fear she felt at the time drew sympathy. Ko Jun-hee then asked, "What should I do in a situation like that?" seeking self-defense advice for emergencies.

In response, Director Jo Nam-jin explained, "When the other person grabs your wrist, it's very easy," adding, "First, look at the person once." Ko Jun-hee, however, seemed to remember the incident and showed her fear, saying, "I don't think I could look."

Jo said, "Think of striking the elbow through the space between the fingers," and stressed, "If you get free, run right away." He added, "If you get caught again while running, look first. You need to see who it is." He then taught practical self-defense techniques, saying, "After grabbing them, knock them down and use an armbar as well."

anjee85@sportschosun.com