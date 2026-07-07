"Kept the promise"... KCM and his wife, 9 years his junior, moved by their wedding held after 14 years

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer KCM shared his feelings about holding his wedding ceremony after 14 years and expressed his sincere gratitude to his wife and three children.

On the 6th, KCM posted a long message on his social media, stating, "I sincerely thank you for sending so many congratulations and warm support. " He revealed, "Looking back, so much time has passed. On the day we couldn't hold a ceremony due to COVID-19, I held a small vow ceremony with my family and made a promise to my wife.

We said, 'Let's overcome these difficult times well, and someday, let's definitely hold a formal wedding ceremony. ' I am truly grateful that I was able to keep that promise after 14 years. " He continued to express his affection for his family, saying, "Above all, I want to express my greatest gratitude to my wife, who has silently stood by my side for such a long time, and to my three children, who have become the reason for my life.

" He added, "I will never forget the hearts of my fans who have always supported me unchangingly, and everyone who congratulated me, and I will repay you with better songs and a better image. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Beautifully.

" He greeted everyone by saying, "I will live diligently. " Meanwhile, attention is also focused on the background behind KCM holding a wedding ceremony for the first time in 14 years. KCM belatedly announced that he had registered his marriage in January 2022 and revealed the existence of his two daughters last March.

Subsequently, he became a father of three after welcoming his third child, a son, last December. In particular, his wife, who is nine years younger than him and was revealed for the first time in 14 years, garnered attention for her celebrity-level beauty. Along with his singing career, KCM is sharing his daily life as a father of multiple children by appearing on the KBS2 variety show 'The Return of Superman.

' He also shares his simple daily life with his family with fans through his personal YouTube channel, 'Kegane. ' olzllovely@sportschosun.com