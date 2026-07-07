'Original Gay President' Ji Jin-hee Gives Hong Seok-cheon a Head Kiss, Says, "Did I Fall Behind Son Suk-ku? I'm the Perfect No. 1"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ji Jin-hee showed the confidence of the original "gay president" and charmed viewers with his witty remarks.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" released a video titled "Hong Seok-cheon Ji Jin-hee [Salty Brother EP.152] Korea's Two Top Gay Icons and the Gay President."

That day, Hong Seok-cheon did not know who the guest would be and wondered, "I'm not at the level of a solo guest, so who else is coming?" When Shin Dong-yup said, "I prepared a big gift for you," Hong joked, "Please let it be Son Suk-ku. If it's a female guest, I'm walking out."

But the person who opened the door and walked in was Ji Jin-hee. Hong screamed, "Oh no!" and Ji Jin-hee, with a jealous reaction, said, "Are you talking about Son Suk-ku?" before giving Hong a kiss on the head, sending the set into laughter.

Hong praised Ji, saying, "The original icon for us gay people, the ideal type of the first generation," and added, "He was unbeatable for a while. He was probably No. 1 for nearly 10 years."

He then brought up an old story about meeting Ji Jin-hee's mother in person and greeting her. Ji laughed and said, "Why did we meet?" He added, "To me, you are a good person, a hardworking person, and a kind person. That's all. There are no other feelings."

Hong teased him, saying, "Did you really have to confirm that here?" Ji then explained again, "I said it because I didn't want any misunderstandings."

Hong replied, "I don't misunderstand," and added, "In our community, just knowing Ji Jin-hee back then was something people admired."

When MC Jung Ho-cheol said, "In the past, Ji Jin-hee was the gay president, but now I heard he has been slightly overtaken by Son Suk-ku," Hong said, "That's right. Ji Jin-hee has been overtaken by Son Suk-ku, but these days Son Suk-ku is also being overtaken by younger guys below him. Things like this need to be managed."

Ji then said confidently, "More than management, these days people do a lot of popularity polls on social media. I think I fell behind a little because I haven't been very active on social media. But I'm the perfect No. 1, and if everyone in our age group gets moving, I'll be the undisputed leader," drawing loud laughter from everyone.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com