The Summer Intruder: How Is Air-Conditioning Sickness Different from a Cold?

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] As the heat wave continues, more people are using air conditioners. When indoor cooling becomes excessive, symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, headache, and body aches can make it hard to tell whether it is a cold or air-conditioning sickness. Air-conditioning sickness is not an official medical diagnosis, but it is a general term for various physical symptoms that occur in overly cooled environments during the summer. Its symptoms are similar to those of a cold, but the causes and treatment are clearly different.

Air-conditioning sickness occurs when the body fails to adapt quickly to sudden environmental changes, especially when the temperature gap between indoors and outdoors becomes too large. Repeated temperature changes can disrupt the balance of the autonomic nervous system, reducing the body's ability to regulate temperature and triggering a range of symptoms. Prolonged exposure to cold air may cause mild respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose, which can also resemble allergic conditions. Headaches and fatigue are also common, possibly due to blood vessel constriction and muscle tension caused by exposure to cold air. In addition, digestive function may decline, leading many people to complain of indigestion or abdominal pain.

The problem is that these symptoms are very similar to those of a cold. A simple way to tell the difference is to look at how the body responds to changes in the environment. Air-conditioning sickness tends to improve relatively quickly when a person rests in a warm place. By contrast, if symptoms last for more than three days or are accompanied by a high fever, severe muscle pain, or shortness of breath, the condition is more likely to be a cold or another infectious disease rather than simple air-conditioning sickness.

People with chronic illnesses need to be especially careful. Those with respiratory conditions such as asthma or allergies may see their symptoms worsen because of cold air. Patients with weakened heart and lung function are also vulnerable to sudden temperature changes. People with chronic diseases such as diabetes generally have poorer temperature regulation, so prolonged exposure to air-conditioned environments can worsen their underlying conditions. For that reason, they need to pay even closer attention to indoor temperature management.

Prevention is the most important step. Indoor temperatures should be kept around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius to avoid creating a large gap with the outside temperature. While the air conditioner is running, the room should be ventilated for at least five minutes every two to four hours to circulate the indoor air. Drinking enough water and getting light exercise also help maintain balance in the autonomic nervous system. Air conditioner filters should also be cleaned at least once every two weeks to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold.

Baek Soo-ah, a professor in the Department of Family Medicine (FM) at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, said, "Because air-conditioning sickness is more of a symptom caused by daily living conditions than a distinct disease, the best approach is to reduce the temperature gap between indoors and outdoors and maintain regular daily habits." She added, "Even if the symptoms are mild, if they keep recurring or last a long time, it is important not to dismiss them as simple air-conditioning sickness and to consult a specialist."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com