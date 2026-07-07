"Roommate Met on Social Networking Service Turned Out to Be a Man"... 20-Year-Old Man Arrested on Murder Charges

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun] A 20-year-old man was arrested after killing his roommate, whom he met through a social networking service, only to later discover that the person was actually a man.

According to local media, including TV9 Gujarati, a badly decomposed body wearing women's clothing was recently found on railway tracks in Rajkot, in India's western state of Gujarat.

Police initially suspected an accident, but an autopsy revealed fatal blunt-force trauma to the head, leading investigators to reclassify the case as a murder.

Police tracked down a suspect and arrested 20-year-old Piyush Kumar Karwar. Piyush later confessed during questioning.

Investigators said Piyush met a woman named Chandan Kumar on social networking service.

The two began living together, and before long, Piyush was even considering marriage. Chandan repeatedly refused premarital sex, citing religious reasons, but Piyush did not suspect anything.

Then one day, Piyush happened to see Chandan shaving and realized that Chandan was actually a man. Their relationship quickly deteriorated, and they began living separately.

Police said, "Piyush left for another area to avoid Chandan, but Chandan went as far as the factory where Piyush worked."

The two reportedly argued at the factory recently. Piyush then took Chandan to a secluded area near the railway tracks and beat him to death with a stone. After the killing, he hid the body and returned to work, continuing his shift as if nothing had happened.

Police said they plan to send the case to prosecutors after completing further investigation.

Jang Jong-ho