"I Don't Want to Do My Next Project" Ock Joo-hyun's Risky Confession as the Musical Queen Sparks Debate

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer and musical actress Ock Joo-hyun drew concern from fans after candidly sharing how she felt ahead of her next project.

Recently, a conversation Ock Joo-hyun had with fans on the messaging platform Bubble spread across online communities and attracted attention.

In the released exchange, Ock Joo-hyun said, "My next project is already contracted... It's in the fall... but I don't even want to do that, haha. Am I going through puberty these days?"

Once her remarks became known, fans expressed concern about her condition and reacted by wondering whether she might be experiencing burnout.

Others, however, said that since the next project has already been contracted, she should also consider the production staff and colleagues preparing the work with her.

Earlier, Ock Joo-hyun drew attention for strongly criticizing some singers who rely too heavily on post-production vocal correction. She said, "These days, even if you can't sing well at all, they heavily fix it with Auto-Tune afterward, and people who want a completely live performance feel bad." She added, "I don't want to go on a program like that and sit at the same table with them." She went on to say, "You may think this is a very rude comment, but it's true. When I see post-production these days, I think, 'Anyone and everyone comes in and sings.'"

She also brought up the so-called "Ock Jang-pan" controversy that surfaced in 2022. Looking back on that time, she said, "I never received an apology," and "The thing I regret most after that incident is dropping the lawsuit," drawing renewed attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com