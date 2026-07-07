"Nurturing Dreams of Future Medical Professionals"... Himchan Hospital Recruits Students for Youth Summer Internship

A student who took part in last year's Himchan Hospital Youth Summer Internship observes a blood sample under a microscope in the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Bupyeong Himchan Hospital.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Himchan Hospital is recruiting students for the 17th Youth Summer Internship Program, which will be held during the 2026 summer vacation.

The Youth Summer Internship is designed to help students who dream of becoming medical professionals explore career paths by experiencing hospital work and the clinical environment firsthand. Through activities in various hospital departments and Q&A sessions with medical staff, participants will have the chance to assess their aptitude and develop a proper sense of vocation.

Eligible applicants are students from the third year of middle school through the second year of high school. About 30 students will be selected nationwide. Students chosen separately by six Himchan hospitals, including Incheon Himchan General Hospital and Gangbuk, Mokdong, Bupyeong, Busan, and Changwon Himchan Hospitals, will take part in the program.

The internship program is scheduled to run for two days, from Aug. 12 to 13. In addition to theoretical sessions such as basic medical lectures, the program will include Q&A sessions with medical staff and hands-on experiences in various hospital departments. It will also feature conferences led by hospital medical personnel, ward rounds, and observations of outpatient care.

Those wishing to participate can download the application and recommendation letter forms from the Himchan Hospital website, complete them, and submit them by email to himchanhospital@gmail.com by July 12. More details are available on the hospital's website, and successful applicants will be notified individually on July 15.

A Himchan Hospital official said, "It will be a meaningful opportunity for students to see the medical field firsthand, rather than only through books or media, and to learn the true value of being a doctor by communicating with specialists." The official added, "We hope this experience will bring young people who will lead the future medical field one step closer to their dreams and serve as a stepping stone for them to grow into outstanding talent."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com