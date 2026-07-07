"My wife waited 15 years for this day — I can't believe it's finally here"... KCM stages a surprise proposal at a concert (The Return of Superman)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer KCM will stage a special proposal for his wife on KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman, 15 years after their marriage. The surprise event, prepared for the wife who quietly stood by his side for years, is expected to deliver a deeply moving moment.

The Return of Superman, directed by Kim Young-min, has been loved by the public for 13 years since it first aired in 2013.

Following Eun-woo in 2023, Jung Woo ranked in the top 10 for two consecutive weeks in the TV-OTT non-drama cast buzz category for the second and third weeks of June 2025. In the second week of August 2025, Haru and Shim Hyung-tak both entered the top 10 in the same category, proving the show's strong viewer interest. (Based on Good Data Corporation data) It also received a Presidential Commendation at the 14th Population Day ceremony, underscoring its status as a beloved parenting variety show.

Episode 628 of The Return of Superman, airing on Wednesday the 8th, will feature the segment "Our Shining Summer Days," with MCs Ralral and Jongmin Kim joining the show. In particular, KCM will surprise his wife Bang Ye-won with a proposal at a concert, sending the venue into a frenzy.

The couple, who had not held a wedding ceremony for 15 years, is now preparing for their long-awaited wedding this fall. Before the ceremony, KCM will express his heartfelt gratitude to his wife, who has quietly stood by him all these years. The surprise proposal on stage is said to leave his wife wide-eyed before she breaks down in tears.

From a handwritten letter filled with sincerity to a ring that fits his wife's finger perfectly, KCM's tender proposal drew loud cheers from the audience. Bang Ye-won reportedly could not hold back her tears, saying, "I never imagined I would receive a proposal. I can't believe a day like this has come."

Above all, KCM's eldest daughter Suyeon plays a special supporting role in the proposal. She helps her father by handing him flowers at just the right moment and even helps choose a proposal ring that suits her mother's taste. KCM expressed both pride and gratitude, saying, "Suyeon, when did you grow up so much?" Jongmin Kim also praised her, saying, "She's so admirable and beautiful," while Ralral added, "Suyeon is the best," showing admiration for the eldest daughter's perfect support.

KCM's touching proposal for the wife who stayed by his side for 15 years can be seen in the full broadcast of The Return of Superman.

KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, KCM revealed in January 2022 that he had registered his marriage late, and last March he disclosed that he had two daughters. KCM previously said he had no choice but to delay even the marriage registration after falling into tens of billions of won in debt due to a guarantor fraud case.

The couple later welcomed their third child, a son, in December last year, making KCM a father of three.

shyun@sportschosun.com