Mirage Reveals She Brought a 'Han River Ramen Machine' to Her Mother's Funeral Home, Says She Felt Wronged by the Misunderstandings

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Mirage opens up about how she felt at the time, even revealing the truth behind the controversy over the 'Han River ramen machine' that surfaced after her mother's funeral.

In the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which airs at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the daily life of couple Heo Anna and Oh Gyeong-ju, who are suffering from Pet Loss Syndrome after losing their pets, along with a special message of comfort from close friend Mirage, will be revealed.

The episode will feature the story of Heo Anna and Oh Gyeong-ju, who have been dealing with Pet Loss Syndrome after losing two pets just one day apart in May.

After the sudden double loss, Heo Anna said, "I couldn't do anything for a month," describing how her daily life fell apart. She also struggled to shake off her grief in a home still filled with traces of the children.

Her husband, Oh Gyeong-ju, tried to comfort her in his own way, but he was helpless in the face of her nonstop tears. Mirage then visited the couple's home to comfort Heo Anna.

Mirage, who arrived with food in both hands and even a suitcase, offered her own unique form of comfort, saying, "I prepared this for you to eat."

Mirage surprised everyone with a nonstop "Rumakase" course, from a lavish spread that stimulated the senses to viral SNS recipes, and Heo Anna reportedly regained a bright smile for the first time in a while.

The endless food parade kept the studio laughing, and viewers are curious to see what kind of special meal Mirage prepared to ease Heo Anna's sorrow.

Mirage also revealed the truth behind the "Han River ramen machine" controversy that arose about three months after her mother's funeral.

After it became known that a ramen machine had been brought into the funeral home, she was unexpectedly criticized, with some saying, "Your mother has passed away, and you're already thinking about eating?"

However, Mirage explained that it had been prepared for mourners, and she also shared that after going through deep grief, she had even lost her sense of taste.

The story Mirage shared about her mother's funeral can be seen on the broadcast. Her special way of comforting Heo Anna and Oh Gyeong-ju will air on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the 7th.

shyun@sportschosun.com