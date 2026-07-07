Byun Yo-han Caught in His Newlywed Home Elevator... Tiffany Young Also Shares a 'Heart' Walk Date

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Byun Yo-han shared a glimpse of his simple newlywed life and gave fans an update on his happy days.

On the 6th, Byun Yo-han expressed his current happiness indirectly by adding a heart emoji without any further explanation.

The photos showed him using the elevator in his newlywed home to take his pet dog out for a walk, as well as strolling around the neighborhood in casual clothes.

His unadorned, natural look drew attention as it offered a glimpse into his relaxed newlywed life.

In particular, Byun Yo-han appeared with a short haircut after marriage as he prepares for his next project. His modest fashion and easygoing atmosphere while enjoying everyday life also caught fans' attention.

Tiffany Young, his wife, also showed her affection by leaving a heart emoji in the comments.

Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young registered their marriage in February and became a legally married couple. They have not yet held a wedding ceremony, and it was reported that they are considering a small church-style ceremony with family and close friends.

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han is busy preparing for the filming of his next project, while Tiffany Young continues her various broadcast and music activities.

As both remain active in their respective fields, they are also naturally showing affection for each other in their daily lives, earning support from fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com