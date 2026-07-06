KwakTube Lifts His 3-Month-Old Son High Above His Head, Winning Hearts with His Chubby Cheeks and Buzz Cut

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Travel YouTuber KwakTube warmed hearts by sharing a happy glimpse of his daily life with his son.

On the 6th, KwakTube shared a post his wife had uploaded on his social media and gave fans an update on how he has been doing.

Along with the caption, "Buzz-cut Kwak Tae-san and a dad who plays so well with his body," his wife posted a photo showing the affectionate bond between father and son.

In the photo, KwakTube is gently playing with his son, lifting him high with both hands. Holding the child up as if giving him a piggyback ride, he flashes a bright smile, clearly showing the side of a doting father.

In particular, the baby's round head, still with little hair, along with his chubby arms, legs, and cheeks, drew smiles from viewers. His adorable looks, combined with the sight of him happily spending time with his father, added to the heartwarming mood.

Since getting married and becoming a father, KwakTube has steadily shared moments from his family life and stayed connected with fans. Even amid his busy schedule, he values the time he spends with his son and continues to show his gentle side as a father, earning plenty of support.

Meanwhile, KwakTube held a private wedding with his wife, a civil servant five years his junior, at a hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on October 11 last year. Then, on March 24, he personally announced the birth of his son, saying, "I became a father on a warm spring day," and received many congratulations.

At the time, he introduced his son, who has eyes that closely resemble his mother's, for the first time and said, "He looks a lot like his mother. I will work hard and live well. Thank you," expressing the overwhelming emotions of becoming a family man.

Having gone through major life changes with marriage and the birth of his child, KwakTube continues to share not only travel content but also small moments from family life, maintaining a warm connection with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com