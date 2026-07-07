Hong Hyun-hee, Down 16 kg and Now at 49 kg, Looks Half Her Face Size... Even Jey-ssun Was Shocked by Her Gyaru Makeover: "Is This Right?"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee pulled off a full gyaru makeup look with ease, showing off a much slimmer figure after losing 16 kg.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel Hongssun TV released a countryside experience video featuring Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun's family, who dream of a life in the country.

That day, Jey-ssun explained why they visited, saying, "We are currently looking into country houses very seriously. I actually wanted a place where, when you open the door, you can see water flowing and mountains in the distance, but that was not easy in reality. There are people around us who already live in the countryside, so we came here to experience what it would feel like to live that way, even if only as a trial."

A little later, Hong Hyun-hee appeared and stunned everyone with her flashy gyaru-style makeup and fashion. She smiled brightly and said, "It's trending these days, so I tried it once," and the unexpected look sent the set into laughter.

Seeing this, Jey-ssun reacted in disbelief, saying, "Did we come here for a farm experience today?" But Hong Hyun-hee ignored him and added more laughs by mentioning Rience Won-i and Minami, who recently made headlines for their trip to Geoje, saying, "They went to Geoje too."

Keeping up the flashy style was not easy, however. Hong Hyun-hee admitted, "Is this right? Young people are really amazing. These nails are so uncomfortable," and drew more laughs by sitting with her legs pressed together in an awkward, unfamiliar posture. The production team, watching her, joked, "Unnie, I think your thighs will hurt tomorrow," which triggered another burst of laughter.

Hong Hyun-hee then honestly explained why she decided to try the trend, saying, "I asked younger people, and they said doing this kind of thing helps you go viral a little." Her candid comment showed off her cheerful charm.

What drew the most attention, above all, was Hong Hyun-hee's changed appearance. After successfully losing 16 kg and reaching 49 kg, she has maintained her weight without rebound through steady exercise and diet management.

Her sharper jawline and slimmer figure, along with the bold gyaru styling, created a completely different mood from before.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun married in 2018 and have a son, Junbeom. The couple continues to share glimpses of their family life through YouTube and television, earning much love from the public.

Last year, they also made headlines after moving to a larger unit at the Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment Complex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The apartment is currently known to be worth around 8 billion to 9 billion won, with jeonse deposits in the 1.6 billion to 1.8 billion won range.

shyun@sportschosun.com