"Single Mom" Ji Yeon-soo Addresses Luxury Spending Rumors: "I Bought Those Clothes Back When I Was a Racing Model... Even My Baby Shower Gift Was Criticized"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Yeon-soo has spoken out directly about rumors that she was living lavishly after being seen wearing luxury items.

On the 6th, a video titled "Ji Yeon-soo's First Home Reveal as She Starts on Her Own!!!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Yeonsurobda.

In the video, Ji Yeon-soo introduced her home and showed a storage room that also serves as a closet. She said most of her clothes were bought secondhand, adding, "I bought them on Danggeun, and most of them are clothes I got before Minsu was born."

Ji Yeon-soo, who majored in fashion design, explained, "When I was in school, I studied brands a lot, and I learned a lot about clothes that last a long time and good-quality items." She added, "I developed brands I liked, started choosing designs carefully, comparing prices, and buying them on Danggeun."

She continued, "If you buy something at a department store, you can wait just one or two years and then buy a dress that cost 1 million won for 150,000 won on Danggeun." She went on to share her own secondhand shopping tips, saying, "People who buy and wear new items have to wear them out and then buy another new item. They don't really need those clothes. Of course, you can't get them right away. You have to set the item you want and keep checking every time the keyword comes up."

That day, Ji Yeon-soo also addressed the luxury spending rumors that had circulated in the past.

She said, "I made decent money when I was a racing model. Those are clothes I bought back then," adding, "I actually gave more gifts than I received."

She also said, "A year after giving birth to Minsu, I wore a jacket I had received as a baby shower gift and filmed something, and I got heavily criticized for being extravagant. People usually give a lot of baby shower gifts, right? I received that too, but people kept attacking me over it, and it really stung."

When asked about her skincare routine, she honestly said, "I don't really do anything special. I can't afford to take care of my skin. I really want to get Ulthera." She added, "I do get Botox for my square jaw. I admit that. But I don't get anything for my glabella or forehead. I once got it done and ended up looking like a samurai. So I don't touch the upper part, and my wrinkles are pretty bad there."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo, a former racing model, married Eli, a former member of U-KISS who is 11 years younger than her, in 2014 and had a son with him, but they divorced in 2020. Eli drew attention last month when he unexpectedly announced that he had remarried.