Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun's Gifted Daughter in the Top 10% Worldwide Strikes Again... "Perfect Scores in U.S. AP Economics and Calculus"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Chun-soo boasted about the outstanding academic achievements of his eldest daughter, Ju-eun.

On the 6th, Lee Chun-soo posted on social media, "Ju-eun, thank you and I love you. Congratulations. Last year, I was so happy when you got a 5 on AP Psychology, and this year, I’m amazed and proud again that you got a 5 on AP Calculus and a 5 on AP Economics." He also shared a screenshot of his daughter’s grades showing top scores of 5 on both the Calculus and Macroeconomics AP exams.

He added, "Sometimes Ju-eun is so sensitive to trends and interested in so many things that I wondered if I was being fooled, but today I can confidently say our daughter Ju-eun is the best!" He also expressed his affection, saying, "I’ll keep working hard for Korean soccer and youth soccer. Our daughter, keep fighting. Dad will always support you."

He also thanked his wife, Shim Haeun, saying, "And Haeun, thank you for always raising our four children so well at home. I appreciate all your hard work."

Shim Haeun also cheered on her daughter, writing, "Please congratulate her. After studying diligently every day and consistently, she finished the 2026 AP Calculus and AP Economics exams with perfect scores of 5. Above all, I would like to thank all the teachers who guided her with such sincerity and dedication." She added, "No matter what environment she faces, I hope she stays steady, keeps her center, and moves forward boldly. My daughter Ju-eun, keep running toward your dreams. I’m rooting for you."

Ju-eun, who attends ICS International School, where annual tuition is about 40 million won, was also selected as a top student last year after posting excellent results. She was also admitted to Johns Hopkins University’s gifted education program, Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). CTY is one of the best-known gifted education programs in the United States, and only the top 10% are reportedly given the chance to take its exams.

In May, she also drew attention when she appeared as a special English interpreter on a soccer match preview show and conducted an interview in English with Jeju SK FC head coach Sergio Costa.

Meanwhile, Lee Chun-soo married model Shim Haeun in 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter Ju-eun in 2013 and twins Tae-gang and Ju-yul in 2020.

More recently, their third daughter drew attention after it was revealed that she had taken on a kids model challenge and filmed a shoot at the major modeling agency Esteem Studio.