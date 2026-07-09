Choo Sarang Breaks Down in Tears at the Sight of Her Mother... Yano Shiho Says, "Teenage Years Are Scary Because Her Emotions Change Every Day" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yano Shiho's daughter Sarang bursts into tears.

On KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," which airs at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, Yano Shiho, a beloved foreign daughter-in-law in Korea, will share her daily life with her daughter Sarang. The episode is expected to show how Sarang, once adored nationwide as the nation's baby Choo-bli, has now become a 14-year-old girl and is suddenly going through puberty. It will also follow Yano Shiho as she tries to understand her daughter's changing heart.

In the VCR footage revealed that day, Yano Shiho called Sarang, who was coming to Korea. She was taken aback by Sarang's unusually blunt tone. Sarang called back a little later and said, "Mom, please don't do that." After the call, Yano Shiho said, "Choo Sung-hoon is going through menopause, and Sarang is in puberty. It's hard," and added, "Sarang's puberty is scary," expressing the feelings of a parent raising a child in adolescence.

Yano Shiho then went to the airport to pick up Sarang. Unlike her mother, who welcomed her warmly, Sarang burst into tears the moment she saw her mother's face. Yano Shiho was also left flustered by the sudden tears. She said, "Sarang's emotions change every day these days. She cries, gets angry, feels good, then bad..."

A little later, Sarang's interview was shown in the VCR. The 14-year-old girl explained why she cried as soon as she saw her mother. Yano Shiho, who finally learned what her daughter was really feeling, could not hide her shock. Why did Sarang cry?

But the next day, Sarang was seen looking so cheerful that it was hard to believe she had cried the day before, drawing attention. Sarang's puberty, which seems to swing between clear skies and clouds, and Yano Shiho's way of handling her teenage daughter can be seen on KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.