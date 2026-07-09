The Touching Story of a Wife Who Bit Her Vegetative Husband’s Toe... A Miracle Happened After 7 Years

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A wife’s story of biting her husband’s toe after he fell into a vegetative state seven years ago has moved many people.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zhao Jinqian, who lives in Henan Province, China, worked as a waterproofing laborer at construction sites, while his wife, Song Mei, 45, worked as an art teacher at a kindergarten. The couple raised two children and lived an ordinary life, but everything changed after an accident in 2019.

At the time, Zhao climbed onto a warehouse roof to rescue a 3-year-old child who was on top of it. While carrying the child to safety, he fell about 6 meters. As he fell, he wrapped his body around the child and took the impact himself.

The child was unharmed, but Zhao hit the ground headfirst and suffered severe brain damage and multiple fractures. Medical staff said the chances of regaining consciousness were extremely low and concluded that simply surviving was a miracle.

The family’s savings were soon exhausted by medical bills, and Song Mei quit her job to stay by her husband’s side and care for him around the clock.

She washed his body, gave him massages, and spoke to him every day. To make a living, she also painted pictures herself and sold them online.

The father of the child Zhao had risked his life to save reportedly borrowed and raised about 45,000 yuan, or roughly 10 million won, to help cover the medical expenses.

The turning point came with advice from the medical team. Doctors urged Song Mei to keep stimulating Zhao’s fingers and toes to help his nerves recover.

One day, Song Mei accidentally bit her husband’s toe and noticed a slight reaction. After that, she wrapped his foot in a plastic bag for hygiene and continued the toe-biting stimulation method for years.

Along with that, she also provided massages, rehabilitation therapy, constant conversation, and singing. For years, she continued caring for him while sleeping less than four hours a day on average.

Thanks to her devotion, Zhao began to open his eyes little by little from 2024. At the time, he still could not speak or move his body, but his responses to outside stimuli gradually became clearer, and Song Mei became convinced that recovery was possible.

Zhao can now understand most speech, raise his hand to express himself, and even stand briefly with support.

Recently, Zhao, lying in bed, looked at his wife and managed to say in a faint voice, "Song Mei, I love you." Song Mei burst into tears of joy and leaned her head against him.

When practicing writing, the first word Zhao was able to write was his wife’s name.

Song Mei also wrote on social media in the past, "A married couple is meant to endure hardship together," adding, "I do not know what the best treatment is, but no matter how long it takes, I will stay with him until the end."

The story has become a major topic of discussion online in China.

Netizens reacted by saying, "The husband is a hero who saved one life, and the wife is a hero who created a miracle," and "She could have used her hand or another tool instead of biting his toe, but her self-sacrificing love deserves respect." Others added, "Even children would find it hard to show this level of devotion to their parents."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com