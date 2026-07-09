[Official] Shin Min-ah's Thriller Explosions... 'The Eyes' Surpasses 1 Million Viewers in Just 16 Days, Achieving a 'Triumph'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The suspense thriller film 'The Eyes' (directed by Yeom Ji-ho, produced by Dreamcatcher) has reached the 1 million mark just 16 days after its release.

According to the integrated computer network for movie ticket sales, 'The Eyes' surpassed 1 million viewers as of 2:30 PM on the 9th. Having garnered enthusiastic reviews from audiences since its opening day, 'The Eyes' continues its box office success by maintaining steady attendance thanks to its suspenseful plot and passionate performances by the actors. Most notably, 'The Eyes' drew even more viewers in its second week than in the first, charting a successful curve, and continued its upward trend into the third week, signaling a green light for long-term success. In particular, 'The Eyes', which surpassed 1 million viewers two days faster than 'Noise', which led the box office success of genre films last summer, is continuing its box office momentum by currently ranking 6th in the 2026 Korean film box office.

In addition, it reached 1 million viewers two days faster than 'Wild Things,' which currently ranks 5th in the 2026 Korean box office, establishing itself as a representative hit of this summer's theaters. Actual viewers are pouring out positive reviews, such as, "A movie where I felt with my whole body how scary and terrifying it is to lose one's eyesight" (CGV_E***), "Goosebumps-inducing twist!! It wasn't boring and I watched it with full immersion" (CGV_ji******), "The actors' performances stood out and the plot development was immersive. The twist was a real twist. " (CGV_JammaneunWong******), "A properly made thriller for the first time in a while" (Lotte Cinema_Jo**), and "A fresh, shocking horror.

Shivering. I didn't know not being able to see could be this scary" (Lotte Cinema_Yaong***). This word-of-mouth is leading to voluntary recommendations from audiences, driving the film's rising box office success.

'The Eye' tells the story of a protagonist gradually losing their sight due to a genetic disease who investigates suspicions surrounding the death of their twin sibling, eventually confronting the truth behind it. The film stars Shin Min-ah, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong, and Kim Young-ah, and is directed by Yeom Ji-ho of 'The Neighbor'. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com