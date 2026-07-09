[Interview 3] Zo In-sung: "Promising Jung Ho-yeon Has Emerged as a Great Actress With Real Potential" ('Hope')

Photo = Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Zo In-sung, 45, said, "I worked with Hwang Jung-min, who always showed me respect, and the promising Jung Ho-yeon, and the chemistry was excellent."

At a morning interview on the 9th for the SF thriller film 'Hope' (directed by Na Hong-jin, produced by Forged Films), Zo spoke about his work with Hwang Jung-min, who plays Beom-seok, the head of the Hope Harbor branch office; Jung Ho-yeon, who plays police officer Seong-ae; Michael Fassbender, who plays the warrior race Maveiyo from the planet Gertu; Alicia Vikander, who plays Jor, the Gertu envoy who crash-lands on Earth; Taylor Russell, who plays Jor's attendant Aidobor; and Cameron Britton, who plays Bamigir, an alien who boards the escape ship with Jor.

Zo said, "I knew Hwang Jung-min well because I had seen him often in private, but this was our first time acting together in 'Hope.' I had known him for a long time, but it was nice to get to know him even better through this film. We did not have many scenes together, but because I filmed so many dangerous sequences, he looked after me in ways I may not have even noticed. Jung-min has never once failed to treat me with respect. Even at meals, he kept asking about everything, down to the menu, and I could feel how much he cared for me. I was once again deeply impressed by how he looks after his juniors."

He also spoke warmly about Jung Ho-yeon, saying, "As I was coming to this interview today, I thought that having a promising actress like Jung Ho-yeon is a great asset for Korean cinema. I also thought that this is a good time for Korean actors to go global. That is why it is important for great actors to emerge. I made many projects when I was young, but they were consumed only locally. Now, if one project does well, it can go global. In this timing and era, it is truly good and welcome to see a great actress with real potential appear. I hope Jung Ho-yeon continues to establish herself around the world as a 'super Korean.' As for me, maybe I will just become a tall 'small Korean' or a 'tall Korean'?"

On his plans for overseas expansion, he added, "I do not have a strong desire to enter overseas markets. I am satisfied with the environment and era I have lived in. That is not to say it is good or bad; I simply want to live as things are given to me. I hope to make good works in Korea and see Korean productions that people abroad will also enjoy. I think my role is to help create good works in Korea."

'Hope' tells the story of the head of the Hope Harbor branch office, located in the DMZ, who hears from local young men that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the film follows the characters as they face an unbelievable reality. Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender star in the film, which is directed by Na Hong-jin of 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing.' It opens on the 15th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com