KT Launches Full-Scale Y Artist Activities, Selects AI Video Creators

KT Corporation is launching full-scale activities for Y Artist. Y Artist is a youth creator support program run by KT's Y brand. KT held an AI video contest for the Y Artist label and selected six young creators.

According to KT on the 9th, a total of 271 AI video creators applied to the contest, which was held under the theme of 'Y-dum benefits.' The selection process combined evaluations by expert judges and votes from Y Box users. Based on the public voting results, one grand prize winner received 5 million won, two excellence award winners received 3 million won each, and three merit award winners received 1 million won each, for a total of six selected creators.

The selected Y Artists will take part in KT's various marketing projects and content production activities. They will also collaborate on shared-growth programs such as 'Wairoon Store,' which supports young small business owners. KT said it plans to continue supporting the capabilities of young creators through a range of collaborations and growth support programs.

The winning works from the contest will be unveiled on 'KT Square,' the giant media wall on the exterior of the KT West building in Gwanghwamun, as well as on KT Genie TV VOD. Through this, KT plans to introduce young creators' works to more citizens and customers and broaden the base for creative activity.

Kim Young-geol, head of KT's Customer Business Division, said, "Starting with the selection of AI video creators, we will continue to discover young artists in various fields and expand opportunities for collaboration so we can grow together."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun