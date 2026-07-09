LG Electronics Strengthens Push into Large-Capacity Washer B2B Market... Launching Six Professional Models in Europe First

LG Electronics is moving to expand its presence in the B2B market for large-capacity washers. It plans to sequentially roll out LG Professional models and strengthen its position in the global B2B home appliance market.

According to LG Electronics on the 9th, LG Professional is a large-capacity washer with a load of 20 kg or more. The lineup consists of six models: 30 kg, 25 kg and 20 kg washers, 30 kg and 25 kg dryers, and an all-in-one washer-dryer combo with a 25 kg wash capacity and a 16 kg dry capacity.

Starting in Europe this month, LG Professional will be introduced sequentially in major markets such as Asia and North America. Europe is considered a market where demand for large-capacity laundry appliances is rising, especially among hotels, hospitals and care facilities, as tourism is well developed and the share of older adults is high.

LG Professional is built on AI Core-Tech, which combines key component technologies with artificial intelligence. Its standout feature is that it washes and dries large loads delicately and thoroughly while improving energy efficiency. After AI analyzes the weight of the laundry, it adjusts water usage and optimizes drying conditions to reduce not only time but also water and electricity consumption.

LG Electronics' Professional model uses its motor technology to deliver high-speed spin-drying at up to 1,100 rpm, reducing residual moisture after washing and shortening drying time. At 1,100 rpm, the drum rotates up to 1,100 times per minute, or about 18 times per second. It also applies the Dynamic Ball-Core System for stable operation. The system detects imbalance inside the drum with a gyro sensor and automatically corrects it, reducing vibration and noise that can occur during high-speed spinning.

The dryer and the all-in-one washer-dryer are equipped with a low-temperature dehumidifying Dual Inverter Heat Pump. The heat pump removes moisture from laundry by using heat generated during refrigerant circulation. Another advantage is that it does not require duct installation to exhaust heat, and there is no need to drill holes in the wall.

Son Chang-woo, head of LG Electronics' Living Solution Business Division, said, "Through AI, high-efficiency technologies and integrated management solutions, we will help customers operate their laundry businesses more efficiently and actively expand our business in the global commercial laundry market."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com