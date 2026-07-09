Namyang Dairy Products unveils 'Lucas Nine Ube Latte' to recreate a cafe-style experience

Namyang Dairy Products will launch 'Lucas Nine Ube Latte' on the 10th. The new product from the mix coffee brand Lucas Nine will be introduced first at Costco Wholesale Corporation.

According to Namyang Dairy Products on the 9th, the Ube Latte is made with ube (purple yam), a flavor that has recently drawn attention in the dessert and beverage market. Ube is a purple yam variety commonly enjoyed in The Philippines, known for its mild sweetness and nutty flavor.

Lucas Nine Ube Latte uses 100% Royal Ube from The Philippines to deliver the deep flavor and subtle sweetness unique to ube. It also uses 1A-grade skim milk to add a smooth taste.

A Namyang Dairy Products official said, "The Ube Latte is designed to create rich milk foam, allowing consumers to enjoy the smooth texture of a cafe-style latte at home." The official added, "We plan to continue introducing products that reflect consumer preferences."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com