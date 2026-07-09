INSPIRE Hosts Inbound Business Connect 2026 to Accelerate Foreign Tourist Attraction

INSPIRE Entertainment Resort is stepping up efforts to attract foreign tourists. The resort recently held "Inbound Business Connect 2026" for major inbound travel agencies and tourism industry officials.

According to INSPIRE on the 9th, the event, held on the 8th, focused on strengthening strategic partnerships to expand the number of foreign visitors to Korea. About 250 people, including members of the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA), major inbound travel agencies, and tourism industry officials, were invited to learn about INSPIRE's differentiated tourism content, foreign customer attraction strategies, and cooperation programs. In particular, together with the Casino Mass team, the company introduced casino incentive programs, partnership opportunities for foreign customers, and possible directions for collaboration with the travel industry.

Kim Yoon-ah, AVP of Sales at INSPIRE, said, "Based on our differentiated entertainment content and integrated resort experience, we will continue a range of partnership activities so that we can establish ourselves as a global tourism destination representing Korea."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com