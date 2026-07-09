Dong-A Socio Group New Employees Volunteer to Paint Mural at Elementary School

◇New employees of Dong-A Socio Group took part in a mural-painting volunteer activity. Photo provided by Dong-A Socio Group

New employees of Dong-A Socio Group carried out a mural-painting volunteer activity.

About 70 new employees from Dong-A ST, Dong-A Pharmaceutical, BTGEN, ST Pharm, Yongma Logistics, and Dong-A Otsuka took part in the volunteer event held on the 8th at Nakseo Elementary School in Sangju, Gyeongbuk. Despite the hot weather, students from Nakseo Elementary School also joined in, painting the mural with their small hands.

Dong-A Socio Group has regularly carried out volunteer work by including community service in its new employee training program every year. Last year, the group visited Gonggeom Elementary School and created vibrant murals on aging walls in hallways and the cafeteria.

A Dong-A Socio Group official said, "It was a meaningful time for new employees taking their first steps into society to learn and practice the value of sharing." The official added, "We will continue to carry out sincere social contribution activities so that we can grow together with the local community."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun, compact@sportschosun.com