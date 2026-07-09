Lee Sang-soon Says He Tried to Use Wife Lee Hyori's Fame: "I Told Her to Wear Couple Goods T-Shirts, but She Scolded Me" (A Perfect Day)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang-soon brought laughter to the radio studio with their playful, down-to-earth banter as a real-life couple.

On the 9th, MBC FM4U's "A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon" featured composer Noh Young-shim, singer Harim, and Lee Hyori as guests, and they shared a wide range of stories.

Lee Hyori appeared wearing a cap and short-sleeved T-shirt printed with the "A Perfect Day" logo. When asked how she had been, she made everyone laugh by saying, "I'm running a yoga studio, and they said new goods were being released here today, so I was dragged out like a mannequin. They told me to wear it from home."

Lee Sang-soon then joked, "Since we're appearing on the show together, I wanted to show off as a couple by wearing matching shirts."

Harim, who was listening, said, "He's the only person who can bring Lee Hyori up as a salesperson," drawing laughter throughout the studio.

Lee Sang-soon also candidly admitted that he had tried to make use of his wife's fame. "I was nervous today. I was told to wear the goods shirt from home, and I got scolded a lot," he said. "My wife asked, 'Why are you using me?' So I felt a little guilty. Honestly, I did want to use her a bit," he confessed, sparking more laughter.

Lee Hyori also responded with her signature cool charm, playfully taking it in stride and showing the couple's natural chemistry.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and had been living on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, in 2024. Last September, she opened and has been running Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.

She is currently taking on her first role as a dating show master of ceremonies since her debut through JTBC's variety program "Love War."