Lee Hyori Nervous About Taking on Fin.K.L Song for the First Time in 28 Years... "I'm So Nervous Right Now" (Happy Together)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori, formerly of Fin.K.L, showed off her still-sharp skills.

On the 8th, KBS2's new variety show "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone" ("Happy Together") released a preview video titled "The Unsung Heroes of the 1990s Music Scene."

The video featured the legendary chorus session group "Blank Fillers," which handled the choruses for many of the era's biggest hits, and immediately drew attention.

"Blank Fillers" is a team formed around top Korean chorus singer Kim Hyosu, who worked with countless artists including Cho Yong-pil and Lee Seung-hwan, as well as hit composer Lee Hyeonjeong, who created Big Mama's Shin Yeon-ah, Wheesung's "Not Allowed," and Gummy's "When You Return."

Yoon Jong-shin welcomed their appearance by saying, "They were responsible for 70 to 80 percent of all 1990s songs," and introduced them as "the hidden force behind hits of the time, including 'One Candle,' 'Adult Ceremony,' 'Wa,' 'Change,' and 'Summer Story,'" drawing loud applause.

That day, "Blank Fillers" also shared behind-the-scenes stories about classic songs that defined the 1990s. Kim Hyosu surprised everyone by revealing, "The harmony part in Echo's 'Happy Me' was actually improvised by us, not sung by the artists."

He also revealed that the group had taken part in Fin.K.L's debut song chorus. Kim Hyosu said, "We also worked on the debut song 'Blue Rain,'" and Yoo Jae-suk, hearing this, immediately suggested a duet stage with Lee Hyori.

Caught off guard by the sudden proposal, Lee Hyori looked tense and said, "Do I have to sing all of a sudden?" But she soon captivated the set with her unchanged vocal power.

After the performance, she did not forget her trademark wit. After hearing the trio's perfect harmony, Lee Hyori said, "I was so nervous just now. When they went 'woo~,' it felt like a gust of wind hit me like a martial arts blast," sending the studio into laughter.

Meanwhile, KBS2's new variety show "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone" will premiere on the 10th at 8:30 p.m.