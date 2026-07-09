G-Dragon's Older Sister Dami Kwon Pregnant With Second Child at 43: "It Came to Us With Gratitude, Due in October" [Official]

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Fashion designer Dami Kwon, the wife of actor Kim Min-joon and the older sister of singer G-Dragon, personally announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

On the 9th, Kwon shared an ultrasound photo on her social media account along with the message, "Show us your front face in two weeks, Iwu♥," and revealed the happy news that she is expecting another baby.

The released photo showed an ultrasound image of the baby in her womb. Kwon expressed her overwhelming joy, saying, "This is Ideun's younger sibling, Samdunie♥. Our baby came to us so gratefully, fulfilling Ideun's wish for a baby sister."

She added, "Ideun's baby sister, Kim Iwu. I am a girl mom too. Haha. Let's meet as a healthy family in October," and could not hide her excitement.

Born in 1983, Kwon married actor Kim Min-joon in 2019 and has a son, Ideun. She is reportedly due to give birth to her second child in October.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-joon appeared on TV Chosun's "Heo Young Man's Food Travel," which aired in April, and spoke about the close relationship between his brother-in-law G-Dragon and his nephew.

At the time, Kim said, "(G-Dragon) adores him so much," adding, "There are many props from music videos. The baby received them as gifts from his uncle. When I posted them, people recognized that they were the car from the music video and it became a news story."

As G-Dragon has repeatedly shown his special affection for his nephew, the news of Kwon's second pregnancy has brought another piece of happy news to the family.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com