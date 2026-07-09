Lee Se-young, Who Spoke About Side Effects From Breast Fillers, Surprises With Unimaginable Update: "Wearing Headgear in the Square Ring"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Lee Se-young surprised fans by transforming into a boxing athlete.

On the 8th, Lee Se-young posted photos on her SNS along with the caption, "I am active as a comedian, a trot singer, and now a boxing athlete."

The photos showed Lee Se-young competing in a boxing match. Wearing headgear and gloves in the square ring, she was seen in the middle of a bout. From her back as she listened closely to her coach's instructions, her strong determination to win was evident. Unlike the cheerful image she usually shows on variety shows, she displayed a surprising charisma that made her look every bit like a professional athlete.

Lee Se-young later transformed into a singer. After visiting a rehearsal studio for a band practice session, she said, "Am I a comedian, a singer, a boxing athlete, or an operator of four channels?" She added, "I've been so busy lately that I'm almost on hiatus," sharing an update on her activities across multiple fields.

Recently, Lee Se-young released a Q&A video on her YouTube channel about the changes and care routine one year after her breast augmentation surgery. She had undergone the surgery after experiencing side effects from a breast filler procedure.

Lee Se-young revealed, "After the breast filler procedure, the filler moved down to my ribs. So I ended up with four breasts." She added, "Later, when I had the filler removed, the shape changed and became unattractive, so I eventually chose surgery." Along with this, she also shared photos of the side effects from the breast filler for the first time.

Meanwhile, Lee Se-young runs a YouTube channel and took on trot singing through TV Chosun's "Miss Trot 4" in December last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com