Kim Gyu-seon of "High Society" Misled Her Husband During Pregnancy: "I Acted Like It Was a Boy, But the Baby Is a Girl"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Gyu-seon revealed her baby's sex after an unexpected mishap during a gender-reveal party.

On the 8th, a video titled "We Almost Had a Fight During the Gender Reveal | Baby Gender Reveal | Actress Kim Gyu-seon" was uploaded to Kim Gyu-seon's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Gyu-seon said, "Today is finally the day the NIPT test results come out. More than the baby's sex, I was hoping for a low-risk result." After checking the results, she learned that everything was low risk and let out a sigh of relief.

She first checked the baby's sex on her own, then prepared a gender-reveal event for her husband. Kim Gyu-seon explained, "The doctor gave me a hint about the sex during the ultrasound, so I had a rough idea already." She added, "I had been acting like it was a boy on purpose so I could see my husband's reaction."

But the event nearly went off track because of an unexpected mistake. Before popping the balloon, her husband tried to peel off the sticker and ended up seeing the color inside first. Kim Gyu-seon reacted in surprise, saying, "Why did you look? Why did you try to peel off the sticker hiding the sex? Why are you ruining the party?" The two then burst into laughter. The baby's sex, which was revealed afterward, was a girl.

Her husband, who had wanted a daughter, could not hide his joy after learning the news. He admitted, "Honestly, I was 90% sure it was a boy." Kim Gyu-seon then confessed, "My husband really wanted a daughter, so I deliberately acted like it was a boy. I wanted to surprise him even more. I even pretended to be thinking about boy names and kept up the act."

The couple later shared the news with their families, who also celebrated the happy moment together.

Meanwhile, Kim Gyu-seon debuted in the entertainment industry in 2010 and rose to fame with her strong presence in the film "High Society." She has since remained active through a range of projects, including the dramas "Big Mouth," "Game of Witches," "The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection," and "Scandal." She married a non-celebrity in 2017.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com