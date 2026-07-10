Son Dam-bi in Tears During Psychiatric Counseling: "A Tsunami of Events After Marriage"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi met with a psychiatrist to check her mental state and spoke candidly about childhood wounds, as well as how her life changed after marriage and childbirth.

On the 10th, a video titled "Counseling on Son Dam-bi's Current Mental State (feat. Director Lee Kwang-min)" was released on Son Dam-bi's YouTube channel.

That day, Son Dam-bi held a counseling session with psychiatrist Lee Kwang-min, saying, "I have never once checked what kind of situation I am in right now."

Lee Kwang-min said, "The Son Dam-bi from before and the Son Dam-bi now are very different in tone, facial expressions, and behavior. I was curious because it seemed like there had been a change around the time of marriage and childbirth." Son Dam-bi replied, "After I got married, there were a lot of difficult things. There were all kinds of events, like a tsunami, but my husband and I held hands and got through them together. The synergy was incredible."

Son Dam-bi also expressed gratitude to her husband, Lee Gyu-hyeok. She said, "My husband is mentally very healthy. I tend to be negative and overthink things, but he is the kind of person who says, 'What is there to gain from making things complicated? You should think simply.'" She added, "He gives me so many positive words that I naturally became more at ease too."

During the counseling session, Son Dam-bi eventually broke into tears when the topic turned to her childhood.

When asked, "Did you receive a lot of love as a child?" Son Dam-bi said, "I cry whenever I talk about my childhood. Of course, my parents must have loved me. I was an only child, but I was always alone. My parents did not get along well, and I was always lonely."

She continued, "I did not have many warm experiences. So I was also rather stingy when it came to being warm to others." She confessed, "I was the head of the household who had to take responsibility for my parents, and because my father was very ill, I lived for a long time carrying that burden and enduring everything." Lee Kwang-min empathized, saying, "It was a life in which you had to keep working and hold on, even when things were hard."

Son Dam-bi said meeting her husband changed her life. She explained, "My husband grew up receiving a lot of love, so he is very warm. Because he gives me such a strong sense of stability, I thought, 'If I can have this kind of stability too, I can raise a child well,' and that was when I decided to have a baby."

Lee Kwang-min revealed the results of a psychological test and analyzed, "Son Dam-bi has a high tendency to seek stimulation and a low tendency to avoid risk. These are traits often seen in successful entertainers." He added, "Her social sensitivity is also low, so she is the type who does not pay much attention to others' views and pushes ahead with what she wants to do."

He also explained, "In the past, she was hurt a lot, but she had a strong ability to endure. Now, with changes in her environment, her personality has become healthier." He said, "If she once protected herself with a hard suit of armor, she is now someone who can heal wounds together with her family."

Son Dam-bi also said, "In the past, I lived pretending to be okay so I could show the image the public wanted. I think my self-esteem was actually low then." She added, "The biggest achievement in my life now is my husband, my child, and my family. After giving birth, I felt a stronger desire to become a better person."

Finally, Lee Kwang-min encouraged her, saying, "Son Dam-bi has a very high positive emotion score of 89 percent, and her energy level is healthy." He added, "Her current positive energy is also having a good effect on her child. I look forward to her life and achievements even more in the future." Son Dam-bi smiled and said, "It was a great help to be able to check my feelings. I want to continue maintaining this good state."

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former speed skater Lee Gyu-hyeok in 2022 and has a daughter, Hae-i.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com